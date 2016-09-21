Suh was asked about splitting time on final drive; he wasn’t having it

The Dolphins mixed and matched their defensive front on the Patriots’ final drive.
It didn’t work. New England, looking only to drain clock, converted four first downs to make it nearly impossible for the Dolphins to tie the game.
Ndamukong Suh, the team’s highest-paid player, spent part of that drive on the bench.
On Wednesday, he was asked about it.
He didn’t agree with the question’s seemingly straight-forward premise.
“I feel like I’m in there most every opportunity that I can,” Suh said. “If I’m not in there, there’s obviously guys that are capable of being in the game and playing whether that’s [Julius] Warmsley, Chris Jones, Jordan Phillips, JJ (Jason Jones), that comes down inside. So I don’t really understand your question.”
Suh has a point about his participation rate. He’s on the field more than most any defensive tackle.
Plus, he was highly effective Sunday. His 12 tackles led the team.
As for that final drive, in which the Dolphins just couldn’t stop LeGarrette Blount?
“They had a great scheme, executed and we didn’t execute the way we needed to and it’s as simple as that,” Suh said.
