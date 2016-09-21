Mike Pouncey, Arian Foster sit out practice with injuries

Mike Pouncey again appears iffy -- at best -- to play.
Pouncey didn’t participate in the portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday. He’s been dealing with a left hip injury for the better part of a month; ESPN reported he suffered a fracture in that hip.
If Pouncey cannot play, Anthony Steen would start for the third straight game.
Two other Dolphins starters were sidelined Wednesday: running back Arian Foster (groin) and linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee).
Foster looks to be the longest of long shots to play. Jenkins suited up for the Patriots game after missing last Wednesday’s practice with the same issue.
