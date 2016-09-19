Up next: Back in Miami, Dolphins welcome homecoming date with Browns

After losing their first two games, the Miami Dolphins shouldn’t overlook anyone.
Yet if there’s one team the Dolphins are happy to see in their homecoming game Sunday, it’s the Cleveland Browns.
The winless Dolphins and winless Browns meet up in a game no one would consider one for the ages Sunday as Miami plays its first real home game in the renovated and renamed Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS-4).
Miami is desperate for a victory after a pair of hard-fought losses in Seattle in the opener and a second-half comeback in New England on Sunday.
Cleveland is, well, just desperate.
After losing starting quarterback Robert Griffin III — the 25th different QB to start under center for the Browns since their return as an expansion team in 1999 — to injury in Week 1 against the Eagles, Cleveland watched Josh McCown grab a 20-0 lead against the rival Ravens only to play through what appeared to be a painful shoulder injury in what eventually turned into a 25-20 loss.
McCown, who passed for 260 yards with two touchdowns Sunday, is having an MRI on his shoulder Monday, per reports. If McCown is out Sunday, the Browns are expected to go with rookie Cody Kessler getting the start in Miami.
Kessler, 23, was the first pick of the third round in this past draft with Cleveland taking the former USC starter 93rd overall.
If he starts, Kessler gets to be No. 26 on the Cleveland quarterback parade.
Miami last played the Browns to kick off the 2013, winning 23-10 in Cleveland.
The Browns started Brandon Weeden that day.
Kessler could be Cleveland’s eighth different starting quarterback (Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, McCown, Austin Davis, Griffin) since that game just three years ago.
At least Cleveland has the Cavs. And the Indians.
