This is what Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones had to say about his absence at OTAs

When the Atlanta Falcons began their OTAs last week, there was speculation about why Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones was not with the team. Over the weekend, Jones broke the silence about his absence.
Jones spoke to TMZ Sports and was asked about Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s comment that Jones would be in Atlanta "forever." Jones reaffirmed Blank’s statement and explained his absence isn’t about him being dissatisfied with his contract.
"It's not even about that," Jones said. "Everyone wants a story right now. There's no story to be told. I'm just working on getting myself better. I'm just working on myself right now. That's all that is. There's no bad blood between me and the team or anything like that."
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Jones "wants some sort or correction to his contract," which Rapoport said the Falcons are willing to consider. Jones is set to make $10.5 million in the 2018 season.
As far as Jones is concerned, everything is fine between him and the only team he’s played for in his seven years in the NFL.
"Everybody on the outside is trying to look in and trying to destroy what we built there. I'm not going nowhere," Jones said. "I'll be there. I love the team. I love the organization. I love everybody there. I'm good."
