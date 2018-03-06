More Videos

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer

Jason Kelce 'borrows' police bike, chugs a beer during Super Bowl parade

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss

Philadelphia Police looking for group who vandalized store after Eagles championship

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart to hit the wallet

Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game'

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

Belichick: Eagles' Pederson did an 'outstanding job' in coaching team to Super Bowl win

Jerry Jones says his battles with NFL are part of goal to make league better

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his Hall of Fame year was not negatively impacted by his ongoing battle with the NFL.
Cyclists, runners and walkers all took part in the 8th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. This year, firefighters from across South Florida participated, some in uniform, to help raise awareness for research from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Institute that has shown that firefighters have a higher incidence of all types of cancer at an earlier age than the general population.

"A group of revelers stormed a Philadelphia gas station convenience store during the Eagles championship celebration early Monday, February 5, and now police are seeking to identify those who were inside the store. Police released video of what they described as vandalism on Tuesday. “While inside, the suspects began taking items from the shelves, then began throwing food items and soft drinks on the floor and walls, causing a hole in the back wall of the business,” police said. A reporter caught the melee on video, saying people were shouting “everything is free” as they looted and trashed the store. Three people were arrested during the post-championship party, but police said to expect more arrests as officers reviewed surveillance footage, social media video and other evidence. The Eagles won the team’s first Super Bowl Championship Sunday night, defeating the New England Patriots. It was the first football championship for the city since 1960."

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Dan Schachner, host and referee of Animal Planet's annual "Puppy Bowl," says this season ups the ante with the addition of a sloth. "I've got a sloth as an assistant this year because I really needed help and I decided to make it as difficult as possible by getting the slowest animal on the planet to be my assistant. Because why not? Let's up the comedy and the chaos, right?" said Schachner.

Tiny football fan cheers for Eagles in his sleep

A toddler in New Jersey made his Philadelphia Eagles-supporting parents very proud when they caught him cheering for the team while he was supposed to be sleeping. A video shared to Facebook by his mom, Tara Yates, on January 28, shows baby monitor footage of the tyke having a nap. He begins to stir, and then yells out “Eagles!” His father Jon told a Philadelphia radio station that “Eagles fever is so high in his house,” two-year-old Lachlan “is doing Eagles chants in his sleep.” No prizes for guessing what Super Bowl outcome he’s dreaming of, eh? Jon called it a “proud dad moment.”