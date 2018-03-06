Jerry Jones says his battles with NFL are part of goal to make league better

"A group of revelers stormed a Philadelphia gas station convenience store during the Eagles championship celebration early Monday, February 5, and now police are seeking to identify those who were inside the store. Police released video of what they described as vandalism on Tuesday. “While inside, the suspects began taking items from the shelves, then began throwing food items and soft drinks on the floor and walls, causing a hole in the back wall of the business,” police said. A reporter caught the melee on video, saying people were shouting “everything is free” as they looted and trashed the store. Three people were arrested during the post-championship party, but police said to expect more arrests as officers reviewed surveillance footage, social media video and other evidence. The Eagles won the team’s first Super Bowl Championship Sunday night, defeating the New England Patriots. It was the first football championship for the city since 1960."