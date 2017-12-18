This is how you can buy an NFL team. But you probably can't afford it

More Videos

Pause
Eric Garland/McClatchy
Dan Schachner, host and referee of Animal Planet's annual "Puppy Bowl," says this season ups the ante with the addition of a sloth. "I've got a sloth as an assistant this year because I really needed help and I decided to make it as difficult as possible by getting the slowest animal on the planet to be my assistant. Because why not? Let's up the comedy and the chaos, right?" said Schachner.

A toddler in New Jersey made his Philadelphia Eagles-supporting parents very proud when they caught him cheering for the team while he was supposed to be sleeping. A video shared to Facebook by his mom, Tara Yates, on January 28, shows baby monitor footage of the tyke having a nap. He begins to stir, and then yells out “Eagles!” His father Jon told a Philadelphia radio station that “Eagles fever is so high in his house,” two-year-old Lachlan “is doing Eagles chants in his sleep.” No prizes for guessing what Super Bowl outcome he’s dreaming of, eh? Jon called it a “proud dad moment.”