More Videos

0:25 Tiny football fan cheers for Eagles in his sleep

0:31 Cena wins over Philly crowd with rendition of "Fly, Eagles Fly" at WWE event

1:10 It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

0:17 Overexcited Eagles fan drives dune buggy up iconic 'Rocky' steps

0:32 Eagles fans climb lamp posts, set off fireworks in street following NFC Championship win

0:46 'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

0:41 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

1:37 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

0:31 What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

0:33 Seahawks Quinton Jefferson on charging to stands after JAX fans threw beer on him

1:33 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory