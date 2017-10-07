Auction house says it has Troy Aikman’s Super Bowl jersey. The QB begs to differ.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman ran Dallas Cowboys’ 1990s Super Bowl-winning offenses, but a five-word tweet from Aikman sacked an upcoming memorabilia auction Saturday like a member of Dallas’ 1970s Doomsday Defense.
Most sports memorabilia or autograph online auctions pass without much notice from the athlete whose equipment or signature is involved. But TMZ.com’s story on Grey Flannel Auctions selling Aikman’s Super Bowl XXVII game-worn jersey in November — and claiming the jersey from Super Bowl XXVII’s MVP could fetch $100,000 — got the attention of Dallas Metroplex radio host Mark Phillips. Phillips’ tweet about the auction got Aikman’s attention.
Aikman answered Phillips’ tweet with, “If only it were authentic.”
If only it were authentic https://t.co/CtmMXVAZYs— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 7, 2017
The radio host deleted the tweet. TMZ.com’s updated story included Aikman’s claim and an insistence from Grey Flannel Auctions that the jersey was authentic. TMZ reported a Grey Flannel representative said the auction would start at $5,000.
Perhaps those five words from Aikman will make that starting price reverse.
