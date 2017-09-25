NFL Mascot Rappels Down From Roof of London's Wembley Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ team mascot, Jaxson de Ville, jumped from the roof of London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, September 24, as the National Football League celebrated its 10th year hosting games in the United Kingdom capital city. Fans cheered and dramatic music played as the character, a humanized version of a jaguar, jumped from the ceiling and rappelled down to the field.