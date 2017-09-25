More Videos

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Pause
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina 0:47

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic 2:55

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic

Haiti’s child trafficking fight 2:07

Haiti’s child trafficking fight

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice 0:26

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Walter Mercado: Ring in 2018 with magic 3:54

Walter Mercado: Ring in 2018 with magic

  • NFL Mascot Rappels Down From Roof of London's Wembley Stadium

    The Jacksonville Jaguars’ team mascot, Jaxson de Ville, jumped from the roof of London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, September 24, as the National Football League celebrated its 10th year hosting games in the United Kingdom capital city. Fans cheered and dramatic music played as the character, a humanized version of a jaguar, jumped from the ceiling and rappelled down to the field.

NFL Mascot Rappels Down From Roof of London's Wembley Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ team mascot, Jaxson de Ville, jumped from the roof of London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, September 24, as the National Football League celebrated its 10th year hosting games in the United Kingdom capital city. Fans cheered and dramatic music played as the character, a humanized version of a jaguar, jumped from the ceiling and rappelled down to the field.