Former University of Miami and Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin won’t be charged with sexual assault.
Former University of Miami and Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin won’t be charged with sexual assault. Chris Graythen Getty Images
Former University of Miami and Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin won’t be charged with sexual assault. Chris Graythen Getty Images

Football

July 24, 2017 10:52 AM

Former UM and Dallas Cowboys star won’t face sexual assault charges

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Sexual assault charges will not be filed against former University of Miami football and Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin in connection with a March 22 Fort Lauderdale hotel encounter.

Irvin’s lawyer, Ken Padowitz, confirmed a Channel 10 report that stated prosecutors wouldn’t file charges for a lack of evidence. A 27-year-old woman claimed Irvin drugged, then raped her at the W Hotel. Last month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver strongly denied anything happened between him and the woman.

“Michael is extremely happy that the truth has come out and it shows the full investigation supports what he’s been saying all along,” Padowitz said Monday. “He’s innocent, justice has been done and the case is closed.”

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chad Johnson's daughter might be faster then him

Chad Johnson's daughter might be faster then him 0:42

Chad Johnson's daughter might be faster then him
Police release video of NFL's Adolphus Washington arrest 6:38

Police release video of NFL's Adolphus Washington arrest
Dolphins coach Adam Gase on team's shorter practices 1:12

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on team's shorter practices

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats