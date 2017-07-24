Former UM and Dallas Cowboys star won’t face sexual assault charges

Sexual assault charges will not be filed against former University of Miami football and Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin in connection with a March 22 Fort Lauderdale hotel encounter.
Irvin’s lawyer, Ken Padowitz, confirmed a Channel 10 report that stated prosecutors wouldn’t file charges for a lack of evidence. A 27-year-old woman claimed Irvin drugged, then raped her at the W Hotel. Last month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver strongly denied anything happened between him and the woman.
“Michael is extremely happy that the truth has come out and it shows the full investigation supports what he’s been saying all along,” Padowitz said Monday. “He’s innocent, justice has been done and the case is closed.”
