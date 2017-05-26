Geno Smith trying to resurrect his career with the Giants

FILE - In this Thursday, May 25, 2017, file photo, New York Giants' Geno Smith 3) runs a drill during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility in East Rutherford, N.J. Smith didn’t catch a break in his final two seasons with the New York Jets, and it seems his chances of resurrecting his career with the Giants are facing obstacles. Not only does Smith have to beat out incumbent Josh Johnson for the backup quarterback job to Eli Manning, his prospects of making the team took another hit in the NFL Draft when the Giants selected Davis Webb with their third-round draft pick.