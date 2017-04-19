Not all Patriots — including an unexpected one — attending White House celebration

Tom Brady is not going to the White House.
Unlike a number of his teammates on the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl championship team, his reasons apparently have nothing to do with politics.
Brady, the Super Bowl 51 MVP, is reportedly staying home with his parents as he attends to a “family matter” while President Donald Trump fetes the champs at the White House.
On Wednesday morning, Brady posted on his Facebook page that he was spending time with family.
Members of the championship Patriots who reportedly will not attend Wednesday’s ceremony include Brady, Devin McCourty, LaGarrette Blount, Don’t’a Hightower, Alan Branch, Chris Long and Martellus Bennett.
In a statement released by ESPN, Brady said “I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come.
“Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember.
“In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters.”
GRONK just crashed Spicer's briefing @RobGronkowski @Patriots pic.twitter.com/cJs6qOzavA— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 19, 2017
Brady made headlines for having a Donald Trump baseball cap in his locker after Trump became a candidate in 2015.
Months prior, Brady skipped the White House visit hosted by President Barack Obama.
Wednesday’s event became political from almost the moment the Patriots won the Super Bowl with an amazing comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.
Numerous players said they would skip the event due to their political differences with Trump even though Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft have close ties to the president.
McCourty told Time he didn’t feel “accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't.”
Long, now with the Eagles, said on a video from Green Stripe News that he was skipping out of a moral obligation.
“When my son grows up,” Long said, “and I believe the legacy of our president is going to be what it is, I don’t want him to say, ‘Hey Dad, why’d you go when you knew the right thing was to not go?'”
