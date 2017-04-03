Fired by the Buffalo Bills, Rex Ryan gets a new job

Rex Ryan will work again this football season — for ESPN.
The colorful former coach of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets joined ESPN on Monday.
Ryan will be part of Sunday NFL Countdown in September with the network saying he will also contribute “to SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and other ESPN platforms.”
Buffalo fired Ryan — who worked for ESPN during the Super Bowl — after parts of two seasons in December.
“This is going to be a new experience for me and I am really excited about it,” Ryan said in a statement released by ESPN.
“I've been a coach for 30 years and I've been around football my entire life. I'm passionate about the game -- just like the fans are, and I've coached in the league for a long time, so that's the perspective I will bring to ESPN.
“I'm just going to show up and be myself and have fun with it.”
