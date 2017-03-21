Donald Trump not interested in helping unemployed Colin Kaepernick find a job

President Donald Trump took a few swipes at former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at a rally Monday night in Louisville.
Kaepernick famously refused to stand during the national anthem during games last season as a form of protest and spoke out against Trump as a candidate.
On Monday, Trump called Kaepernick “your San Francisco quarterback; I'm sure nobody ever heard of him” before bringing up a Bleacher Report article in which one unnamed AFC general manager said there are a number of reasons Kaepernick is still available as a free agent.
One reason, the GM says, is that teams don’t think he can play anymore.
Another reason teams are shying away from Kaepernick is they “fear the backlash from fans after getting him. They think there might be protests or Trump will tweet about the team.”
READ THIS: Donald Trump rallies in Louisville
Trump prefaced his comments Monday night by saying he doesn’t know if that is true or not — “I'm just reporting the news” — but seemed to revel in the report.
The Jets and Browns had been linked to Kaepernick when free agency began.
“There was an article today that was reported that NFL owners don't want to pick him up because they don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” he said according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
ARMANDO SALGUERO: Unrepentant hypocrite Colin Kaepernick defends Fidel Castro
“You believe that? I just saw that. I said, 'If I remember that one, I'm gonna report it to the people of Kentucky because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.' Right?”
Comments