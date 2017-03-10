Football

March 10, 2017 7:25 AM

Jimmy Garoppolo said goodbye to Boston and the Patriots — or did he?

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said goodbye to Boston on Friday morning.

Or did he?

Garoppolo, rumored to possibly be traded to the quarterback graveyard in Cleveland, had a post on his certified Instagram account of him holding the Vince Lombardi trophy following New England’s recent win in Super Bowl 51 with the message “So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.”

Although the Patriots have denied Garoppolo — who made two starts in place of the suspended Tom Brady this season before being knocked out of that second game by the Dolphins — will be traded, that hasn’t stopped speculation he could end up with the Cleveland Browns.

 

So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston ✌

A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on

Cleveland, after going 2-14 this season, holds the top pick in the upcoming draft as well as the 12th overall selection. The Browns have been stockpiling draft picks and acquired Brock Osweiler from Houston on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported around 7 a.m. on Friday that Garoppolo’s account had been hacked and the post was a hoax — although it remained online.

