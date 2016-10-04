‘Deflategate’ suspension over, Tom Brady returns to the office

After a month of being away, Tom Brady returned to the office Monday night.
The New England Patriots quarterback was back at Gillette Stadium for his weekly radio show, telling host Jim Gray “it was great to be back in the building.”
Brady was suspended four games by the NFL for his role in the ‘Deflategate’ scandal which came to light following the Patriots’ rout of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2015 AFC championship game.
The NFL originally suspended Brady for the first four games of the 2015 season, but Brady appealed the decision and had it vacated.
This spring, a judge reinstated the suspension and Brady lost his request for another hearing.
Under rules of the suspension, not only could Brady not play for the Patriots, but he was banned from all facilities — including their stadium.
Brady was also banned from having football-type contact with teammates and coaches.
He did get some workouts, it appears, with wife Gisele Bundchen.
The Patriots went 3-1 without Brady and try and bounce back from a 16-0 home loss to Buffalo on Sunday when Brady and New England get a chance to feast on the winless Cleveland Browns.
“It’s been a long four weeks for me but I’m excited to get started on my preparation for Cleveland,” Brady said per a transcription from the Boston Globe.
“I’m anxious to get back on the practice field. My teammates have been working their butts off and that’s what they expect of me.’’
According to the Globe, Brady laughed when asked if he would start against the Browns. New England has been without replacement starter Jimmy Garoppolo since he was injured against the Dolphins two weeks ago.
“Those decisions aren’t up to me,” Brady said. “I always prepare as if I’m going to play.’’
