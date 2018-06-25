Here's who the Miami Heat will play in the 2018-19 preseason

The Miami Heat on Monday announced its six-game preseason schedule for the 2018-19 season, a slate that includes three home games and three road games.

The Heat opens the preseason schedule with three road games against the San Antonio Spurs on Sept. 30 at 5 p.m., Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. and Washington Wizards on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. It closes with three games at AmericanAirlines Arena against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m., the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

While the opponents are known, the makeup of the Heat's roster when those games begin three months from now is not set in stone.

Free agency begins on July 1, and while Heat president Pat Riley said last week that a quiet offseason could be in the works, anything is still possible. The Heat's cap space situation heading into free agency is not ideal, so Riley does not anticipate making a splash move. However, Riley also previously said that no player on the Heat's roster is untouchable.

“We look at this as maybe a two-year run," Riley told reporters following the NBA Draft. "We’re a playoff team, we’re a playoff contender. How are we going to improve? It’s going to be from within or the possibility of some transaction that might happen. It’s not going to be easy. I think yes this could be — not a passive summer — but it might not be the kind of summer that you may think that something big can happen from that standpoint."

The Heat also is waiting on a decision from Dwyane Wade about whether he plans to retire or play a 16th NBA season. There's also the looming possibility of trading Hassan Whiteside.

Miami went 44-38 last season to earn the No. 6 playoff seed in the East. The Heat lost its first-round best-of-7 series against the Philadelphia 76ers in five games.