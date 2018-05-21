Remember this famous pic from the 'Big 3' days? Here's what Wade wants to do with it

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have shared many memories together over the duration of their NBA careers.

But there is one moment in particular, one photograph of the two, that still resonates with Wade above all others.

Dec. 6, 2010. It's the first quarter of a Heat road game against the Milwaukee Bucks and mere months into the start of the "Big 3" era in Miami. Wade feeds James a no-look pass off a fast break. As James goes for the dunk, Wade extends his arms out wide under the rim.

The epitome of a basketball photo that will likely stand the tests of time — and a snapshot of the dominance that Miami would possess over the NBA in due time.

During the four years of the Big 3 era with James, Wade and Chris Bosh, the Heat went 224-88, reached the NBA Finals each year and won back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013.

And, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, it's "the one photo [Wade] will ask LeBron to sign that he'll hang in his house when he's retired."

How soon that comes is to be determined. Wade, who returned to Miami in February and helped the Heat return to the NBA Playoffs, is still undecided about whether he plans to play in the league for another season.