The Heat granted this front office member permission to interview for another NBA job

Shane Battier spent three years with the Miami Heat as a player, won two NBA Championships while in South Florida and spent the last 15 months as a member of the Heat's front office.

His time with the Heat organization, however, could be coming to an end.

The Heat granted Battier permission to interview with the Detroit Pistons for an unspecified front office job. Battier is a native of Birmingham, Michigan, which is just outside of Detroit.

Battier, 39, joined the Heat front office in February 2017 as its director of basketball development and analytics and is responsible for "the development of analytics in evaluating all talent, including college, free agents and current Miami players," according to his staff bio. His work was mostly behind the scenes. The role with the Heat was Battier's first NBA front-office position.

According to ESPN, others linked to the Pistons' front-office reorganization are NBA executive Kiki VanDeWeghe, Memphis Grizzlies executive Ed Stefanski, Houston Rockets executive Gersson Rosas, Brooklyn Nets executive Trajan Langdon, TNT analyst Brent Barry and current Pistons general manager Jeff Bower. Bower is handling the team's current NBA draft preparations.

Battier's move to a front-office role came three years after he played his 13-year NBA career as a shooting forward came to an end in 2014. He spent his final three seasons in Miami and won NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013, with most of his playing time coming off the bench during those years before becoming a regular starter in the 2013-14 season. Battier played in 210 games over those three seasons with Miami, averaging 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds and 22.6 minutes per game. He made 39.8 percent of his shots from the field and 38.2 percent of his three-point attempts.

For his NBA career, which included stops in Memphis, Houston and Miami, Battier played in 977 games with 705 career starts and averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.