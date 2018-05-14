The Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade reacts to his basket in the last minute of Game 2 in the first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, in April. The Heat won 113-103.
The Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade reacts to his basket in the last minute of Game 2 in the first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, in April. The Heat won 113-103. Chris Szagola AP

The Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade joins forces on the court with ... Chewbacca?

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

May 14, 2018 03:05 PM

It has been almost three weeks since Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

But in a galaxy far, far away — or at least in a commercial on ESPN — Wade is still on the court. His opponent: A 7-6 wookiee whom Star Wars fans know fondly as Chewbacca.

The 30-second commercial shows Wade dribbling at midcourt before attempting a three-point shot — only to have Chewbacca block it with ease. A brief staredown ensues.

The clip serves as an advertisement for both the Eastern Conference Finals going on between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers and for the latest installment of the Star Wars series "Solo: A Star Wars Story" which debuts on May 25.

