The Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade joins forces on the court with ... Chewbacca?

It has been almost three weeks since Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

But in a galaxy far, far away — or at least in a commercial on ESPN — Wade is still on the court. His opponent: A 7-6 wookiee whom Star Wars fans know fondly as Chewbacca.

The 30-second commercial shows Wade dribbling at midcourt before attempting a three-point shot — only to have Chewbacca block it with ease. A brief staredown ensues.

The clip serves as an advertisement for both the Eastern Conference Finals going on between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers and for the latest installment of the Star Wars series "Solo: A Star Wars Story" which debuts on May 25.