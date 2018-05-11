This NBA legend is still mad over Ray Allen's 2013 NBA Finals shot for the Miami Heat

NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson hasn't forgotten the 2013 NBA Finals when Ray Allen hit a game-tying 3-pointer in Game 6. The Miami Heat beat Robinson's San Antonio Spurs in seven games for the championship. Robinson is also impressed with Cleveland's LeBron James, who won the title with Miami in 2013. In this file photo, David Robinson, accepts the Leadership in Education Award at the Kelly Cares Foundation's Irish Eyes Gala on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. Celebrating its 10th year, the Kelly Cares Foundation has donated more than $4.2 million to support health and education initiatives around the world. Stuart Ramson Kelly Cares Foundation/Associated Press Images