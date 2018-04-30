A 76er said Heat playoff games were 'half empty.' Dwyane Wade set the record straight

It has been almost a week since the Philadelphia 76ers eliminated the Miami Heat from the NBA Playoffs in the first round. Included in that 4-1 series decision were two home losses for the Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena.

And now that the Sixers have advanced and are getting ready for their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia reserve Ersan Ilyasova, who averaged 10.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during the series, had no problem taking a not-so-subtle shot at Heat fans.

"When we were in Miami ... the gym was half-empty," Ilyasova told reporters after the team's practice Sunday. "But when you go to Boston, you will feel it. Even in the regular season, you know when you play that team, the arena is full, and they're really committed fans."

That comment didn't sit well with Dwyane Wade.

Wade took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to set the record straight.

"#HeatNation Let me apologize for this man that most of you don’t even know," Wade wrote on Twitter. "He doesn’t know any better."

For those wondering, the Heat has sold out 378 consecutive home games, which happens to be the eighth-longest streak in NBA history. The streak dates back to Oct. 29, 2010. Ilyasova was only in his second NBA year at the time.

"I don't care what Ilysova said. We've got the greatest fans in the world," Heat owner Pat Riley said Monday. "They just like to sip a little more wine before they come to the game, but we got a raucous group of fans. The end of Games 3 and 4, it's just the way it is and that's what it's all about."

This also isn't the first time this season that Wade has responded to a critic on Twitter.

Back in March, Wade responded to Bill Simmons' tweet about not wanting the Celtics to play the Heat because he feared "Wade [was] going to *accidentally* injure" someone.