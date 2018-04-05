Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem practice before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Udonis Haslem almost gifted Hawks fans free Chick-fil-A. Then he made a free throw

April 05, 2018 10:20 AM

After Udonis Haslem missed his first free throw with 17.4 seconds left Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks crowd got onto its feet.

The game was already long over — the Heat up by 30 at that point — but the crowd that stayed might have gotten a small consolation prize if Haslem bricked his second attempt from the free-throw line.

The Hawks have a promotion where fans in the arena receive a free sandwich from Chick-fil-A if an opposing player misses both of his free throw attempts on any given trip.

Haslem apparently wasn’t in a charitable mood, sinking his second attempt straight through the net. After he made the shot, Haslem pointed his right hand straight to the sky and put his finger over his mouth to hush the crowd. The Heat went on to win 115-86 for the team’s most lopsided win of the season.

“No free bees round here!! #notonmywatch #og” Haslem posted on Instagram afterward with a video of the made free throw.

 

Thought it was!! No free bees round here!!‍♂️ #notonmywatch #og

The Heat had fun with Haslem’s pseudo-heroics as well — and made a not-so-subtle reminder that Heat fans can receive half off an order at Papa John’s on Thursday because Miami won the game.

Udonis Haslem reacts to Dwyane Wade being traded back to the Miami Heat on Feb. 8, 2018. Manny NavarroMiami Herald

