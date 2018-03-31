The Heat’s coach and Dwyane Wade agree on what keeps LeBron James breaking records

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 82 Hassan Whiteside on returning from injury Pause 104 Dwyane Wade on being a finalist for Citizenship Award 20 LeBron James at walks into American Airlines Arena 222 Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade before game against Cavaliers 189 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the birth of his son 110 Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims 111 Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility 206 Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 176 Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 214 Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade talks about when it’s the right time to shift the focus on the playoffs and LeBron James’ durability helping him break Michael Jordan’s record for consecutive games scoring in double digits. Andre Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

