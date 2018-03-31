Former Heat guard who hit championship-saving shot inducted to Naismith Hall of Fame

He hit the most memorable shot in Miami Heat history.

And all of their players still get a glimpse of that moment every day on their way to their locker room.

Spread across the wall just outside the doors is the portrait of Ray Allen’s three-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation that sent Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals into overtime and would propel the Heat to its third championship following a seven-game series win over the San Antonio Spurs.

On Saturday, Allen became the fourth player to ever suit up for the Heat joining Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O’Neal and Gary Payton to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Heat president Pat Riley is also in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his coaching achievements.

"We walk by that photo every single day," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I touch that photo every day. Grateful for Ray and his obsessive compulsive work ethic to work on that shot thousands and thousands of times when everybody else would think that was too ridiculous a circumstance to actually try to practice something like that."

Allen, who played the final two seasons of his 19-year NBA career in Miami, is among a class that includes Jason Kidd, Steve Nash and Grant Hill.

Allen, a 10-time All-Star, played his first seven seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, before spending the next five with the Boston Celtics where he won an NBA title in 2008, and five more with the Seattle Supersonics before coming to the Heat.

Allen spoke during a televised interview on ESPN on Saturday about what he was doing when he got the call letting him know he would be inducted.

"I was in between doing promotions for my book," Allen said in the interview. "I was in New York and the phones kept ringing and I didn’t know who it was. And we don't answer a call that we don’t know which name it is. I was like, ‘This was 413, I better answer.’

"I took a step back. I was almost like one of those conversations or phone calls that it knocks the wind out of you a little bit, because you can't believe what is being said," he said. "And I don't know how happened, but my phone came up and it said, when I looked at it, underneath, it said, 'Hall of Fame,' and I was like, 'The Hall of Fame is calling me.’"

Allen is the first Hall of Famer that Spoelstra coached as the Heat’s head coach.

"He’s a first ballot hall of famer for his whole career, two time champion," Spoelstra said. "How many guys by the way have been in the dunk contest and three-point contest and been a multi-year All-Star over the course of his career? That just shows you the level of talent that he had and first class individual.

"He could be Hall of Fame off the court as well for all the work he’s done for his foundations and all the cities he’s been in and those foundations are still up and running not only here and still in Boston he still has a presence in all the cities he’s played."

Allen’s former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade also tweeted a congratulatory post with a picture of his Game 6 shot on Saturday afternoon.

"Game 6!!! Enough said!!! Congrats to my brother Ray Allen for being inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame!!! & THANK you for saving our Championship season. #Yousabadboy"

Game 6!!! Enough said!!! Congrts to my brother Ray Allen for being inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame!!! & THANK you for saving our Championship season. #Yousabadboy pic.twitter.com/2iA6HKHr16 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 31, 2018

The Hall of Fame inductees were announced Saturday as part of the NCAA Final Four festivities. The ceremony will be held on Sept. 7 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Allen is the NBA’s all-time leader in field goals made (2,973), but his championship-saving three-pointer for the Heat is one Spoelstra said will be his most famous.

"That will go down as one of the most iconic shots in NBA history, and it was just an absolute blessing to be part of that moment," Spoelstra said. "To be part of that team and I’m grateful I had an opportunity to coach a Hall of Fame player and person as Ray.​"