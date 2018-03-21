Photo gallery: N.Y. Knicks at Miami Heat | Wed., March 21, 2018

Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson and New York Knicks guard Trey Burke try to get a ball on the court in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
As the Miami Heat plays the New York Knicks, rapper Fat Joe greets boxer Floyd Mayweather at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2018.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow guards New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hicks in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic looks to the basket as New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. guards him in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2018.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson defends New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay under the basket in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2018.
Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk is fouled by New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hicks under the basket in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2018.
Miami Heat Bam Adebayo dunks the ball in the first quarter as they play the New York Knicks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic slips under the basket as he is guarded by New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2018.
Miami Heat veteran Dwyane Wade smiles on the bench as they play the New York Knicks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2018.
