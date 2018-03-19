Photo gallery: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat | Mon., March 19, 2018

Miami Heat’s Tyler Johnson shoots over Denver Nuggets’ Paul Millsap hands in the first quarter Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Heat Kelly Olynyk (9) screams at Wayne Ellington (2) after they defeated the Denver Nuggets in double overtime Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat James Johnson (16) with a big basket at the end of the first overtime against the Denver Nuggets Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk (9) and James Johnson (16) after a big basket by James in overtime as they play the Denver Nuggets at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 19, 2018.
Miami Heat’s James Johnson singles a three-pointer at the end of regulation as they play the Denver Nuggets at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 19, 2018.
Miami Heat gather for a foul shot as Denver Nuggets Paul Millshap (4) and Will Barton (5) show their disapointment in overtime Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow charges the basket over Denver Nuggets defenders in the first quarter Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s James Johnson is fouled by Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic in overtime Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic drives into Denver Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee in the first quarter Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Josh Richardson leaps to the basket as they play the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk shoots over Denver Nuggets’ Torrey Craig in the second period Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Josh Richardson shoots over Denver Nuggets’ Wilson Chandler in the second quarter Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Josh Richardson (0) leaps to the basket past Denver Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee (24) in the second quarter Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Tyler Johnson (8) fights through Denver Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee (24) and Paul Millsap (4) in the first quarter Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk guards Denver Nuggets’ Will Barton under the basket in the fourth quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 19, 2018.
Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic knocks the ball from Denver Nuggets’ Devin Harris in the fourth quarter Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s James Johnson (16) and Kelly Olynyk (9) guard Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (27) in the fourth quarter Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo gets a big rebound at the end of regulation as is fouled by Denver Nuggets’ Wilson Chandler Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat's Bernie pumps up the fans as they head to overtime against the Denver Nuggets Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat’s Josh Richardson shoots over Denver Nuggets’ Wilson Chandler in the second quarter Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat dancers perform as the play the Denver Nuggets Monday, March 19, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
