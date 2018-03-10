Photo Gallery: Miam Heat v. Washington Wizards | March 10, 2018

Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) tries to score in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat Bam Adebayo (13) dunks in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) passes the ball to a teammate in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran DragiÄa (7) drives the ball down the court during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) tries to score in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) scores in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) tries to get past Washington Wizards' forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) in the first quarter as the Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) drives the ball down the court in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) scores in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (0) scores in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) tries to get past Washington Wizards' forward Markieff Morris (5) in the first quarter as the Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
