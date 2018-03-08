Chris Bosh opens up about life after the NBA and hope for another chance in the league

Three weeks ago, Chris Bosh made it known that he would like to make a return to the NBA.

On Thursday, ESPN published a longform piece by Jackie MacMullen describing just how difficult these past two years have been for Bosh since he last played late in the 2016 season while dealing with blood clots on two separate occasions.

“It’s pretty much like cruising along, going 150 miles an hour in your Porsche — and then you fall into a hole,’’ Bosh said in the interview with MacMullen.

In the story, which details how Bosh has gone from a big-time NBA player to living life like any other person, Bosh said that “a few guys” have reached out to him about playing. However, MacMullen reported that when ESPN reached out to four general managers about potential interest in Bosh, the general consensus was the same: The risks outweigh the benefits.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’re talking about a life-threatening condition,” one GM said, according to MacMullen’s report. “Who wants to mess with that?”

But Bosh told MacMullen that he was adamant that the past blood clots aren’t going to hold him back.

“I’m going to give [playing] one more shot,” he said. “That’s all it is — a shot. I’m at a space in my life where I see gifts I’ve been given, and if it ends, it’s been a helluva ride. I did more than I’d ever think I’d do.”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 214 Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas Pause 64 Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 89 Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.” 172 Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat 110 Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents 77 Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers 96 Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.” 139 Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard 105 Dwyane Wade talks about his future and retirement 114 Tyler Johnson says talk with Wade, Haslem opened his eyes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dr. Luis Alvarez of the University of Miami Health System spoke with the Miami Herald in 2015 about blood clots and how they affected Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat after his first blood clot scare. Emily Michotemichot@miamiherald.com

Bosh, an 11-time All-Star, has not played in a game since Feb. 9, 2016, because of blood clots. In June 2017, an NBA doctor told Bosh his illness was career-ending. The Heat released Bosh on July 6, 2017, and announced it would retire his number.

“You lose a sense of purpose, you lose a sense of yourself. And you lose confidence,” Bosh told MacMullen about being told his career was over. “You find yourself saying, ‘I was the best at this and now I’m not the best.’ You have to deal with not being very good.”

In his Feb. 15 interview on ESPN’s “First Take,” the 33-year-old big man said he is targeting the start of the 2018-19 season but would not rule out the opportunity to join a team ahead of the playoffs this year. Since Bosh has not been in the league this season, he would be eligible for a team’s playoff roster as long as if he signs prior to the end of the regular season.

During the course of his NBA career, Bosh averaged 19.2 points on 49.4 percent shooting from the field, 8.5 rebounds, and two assists per game. He won two NBA championships with the Heat as part of the Big 3 era with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

“Those moments where 20,000 people are watching you, and you hit the game winner? It’s an incredible feeling,” Bosh told MacMullen. “”I would love to experience that feeling one more time.”