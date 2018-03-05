Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.”
Behind 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks from Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic’s 17 points and five assists, the Heat (34-30) moved into seventh place in the Eastern Conference by virtue of Milwaukee’s loss at Indiana.
mnavarro@miamiherald.com
More Videos
1:30
Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.”
2:53
Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat
1:51
Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents
1:18
Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers
1:37
Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.”
2:20
Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard
1:46
Dwyane Wade talks about his future and retirement
1:55
Tyler Johnson says talk with Wade, Haslem opened his eyes
1:29
Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra declined to comment on Bam Adebayo
1:44
Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims
0:52
Dwyane Wade talks his calming influence on teammates
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade talks to the Miami Herald about his future with the team and his thoughts on retirement during team a practice session at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, February 21, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade has been called a calming influence on younger teammates by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Wade spoke on the subject with the media after practice on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the Dwayne Wade's calming influence on the team during the team's first practice post All-Star game at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.