Photo Gallery: Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons | March 3, 2018

Patricia Oliver and her husband Manuel, parents of Joaquin Oliver the 17-year-old killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooting, attend a Miami Heat heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran DragiÄa (7) drives the ball down the court during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat forward Rodney McGruder (17) looks for a teammate to pass the ball during the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) tries to score in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) drives the ball down the court during the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) scores during the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) tries to score during the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran DragiÄa (7) drives the ball down the court during the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) fights for possession during the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade stands next to Andrea Ghersi, the sister of Joaquin Oliver, 17, who was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooting, during the singing of the National Anthem before the Heat faced the Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra during the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) scores during the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Manuel Oliver hugs his daughter, Andrea Ghersi, as her mom, Patricia, watches before the Heat faced the Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The Oliver's son, Joaquin, was killed n the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooting.
Manuel Oliver hugs his daughter, Andrea Ghersi, as her mom, Patricia, watches before the Heat faced the Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The Oliver's son, Joaquin, was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooting last month.
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade gets ready to face the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt (22) shoots in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) drives the ball in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) looks for a teammate to pass the ball in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
