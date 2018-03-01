Photo gallery: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat | Thurs., March 1, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball steal the basketball to Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
David Santiago
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade looks on during the introduction ceremony before the start of an NBA basketball game against Los Angeles Lakers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
David Santiago
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade looks on during the before the start of an NBA basketball game against Los Angeles Lakers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
David Santiago
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honoring his longtime agent Henry Thomas who passed away last month before the start of an NBA basketball game against Los Angeles Lakers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
David Santiago
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo blocks a dunk attempt by Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
David Santiago
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Heat guard Goran Dragic drives to the basket against Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and Lonzo Ball during the first quarter of Thursday night’s game. Dragic had 19 points and seven assists as the Miami lost to Los Angeles at home.
David Santiago
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac during the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
David Santiago
dsantiago@miamiherald.com