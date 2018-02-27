Dwyane Wade turns back the clock with vintage performance to lift Heat over the Sixers

They brought him back to help close out games.

Dwyane Wade took that up a notch on Tuesday night with a performance similar to some of his greatest of all-time.

Wade scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a season-high 27 to help the Heat rally for a pivotal 102-101 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Wade sank a 21-foot jumper with 5.9 seconds left that would prove to be the game-winner after Sixers guard JJ Redick missed a wide open three from the top of the key as time expired. It was Wade’s first late-game winning shot since 2012.

Wade was responsible for the Heat’s final 17 points with the other two coming on an assist to Hassan Whiteside in the paint that cut the Sixers’ lead to 98-97.

After Embiid put the Sixers back up by three, Wade drew a foul on a three-pointer off Dario Saric and converted all three free throws. Wade fouled Ben Simmons with 23.8 seconds left, but Simmons made only one of two.

Wade would erase Philadelphia’s lead for good moments later prompting one of the loudest roars by the Heat home crowd all season.

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about the Heat's victory and Dwyane Wade’s vintage performance in the fourth quarter. Andre Fernandeza1fernandez@miamiherald.com

The Heat (32-29) kept its chances of overtaking the Sixers and moving higher than the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed in good shape by keeping Philadelphia from clinching the season series.

The Sixers (32-27) hold a 2-1 series edge over the Heat with one meeting left on March 8th in Miami. But the Heat pulled to within one game of the seventh-seeded Sixers. Miami also increased its lead over the Detroit Pistons to 3½ games. The Heat plays the Pistons on Saturday night at home.

The Heat, which was outscored 60-29 in the paint in the previous meeting with the 76ers in Philly, finished even 36-36 on Tuesday night.

Whiteside finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Goran Dragic finished with 21 points and Tyler Johnson finished with 16 points. Kelly Olynyk ended a six-game absence due to a shoulder strain and finished with nine points in 25 minutes. Rodney McGruder made his season debut after missing the first 60 games following surgery on his left tibia. He finished with three points in nine minutes.

-Wayne Ellington left the game with 6:21 left in the second quarter with a bruised left quad and did not return.