Photo gallery: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat | Tues., Feb. 27, 2018

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade shots the winning basket over Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons in the final seconds of the game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Heat guard Dwyane Wade celebrates after hitting the winning shot with 5.9 seconds to lead the Heat to a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Wade finished with a game-high 27 points.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade screams with the crowd after scoring the winning basket to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in the final seconds of the game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade gets fouled by Philadelphia 76ers Dario Saric in the final seconds of the game that allowed Wade to shoot three foul shots Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks with Dwyane Wade before the final play of the game after Wade's go-a-head basket Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow loses the ball as Philadelphia 76ers’ Dario Sanic defends in the first quarter Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade shoots as Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid pushes his hand into the basket and the official failed to see it and call a foul in the first quarter Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade complains after Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid fouled him under the basket and the official failed to see it in the first quarter Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow squeezes between Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (21) and Dario Saric (9) in the first quarter Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic scores late in the second quarter as they play the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Hassan Whites (20) with a second quarter dunk over Philadelphia 76ers’ Robert Covington (33) and Amir Johnson (5) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside looks to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid defends in the second quarter Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Tyler Johnson looks to shoot over Philadelphia 76ers’ Robert Covington in the second quarter Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside looks to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons defends in the second quarter Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic (7) takes the ball between Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons (25) and Robert Covington (33) in the first quarter Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade during warm-ups as they prepare to play the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside looks to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid defends in the second quarter Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo shoots as Philadelphia 76ers’ Robert Covington defends in the first quarter Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Alonso Mourning before they play the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat dancers as they play the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com