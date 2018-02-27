Dwyane Wade talks about his future and retirement

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade talks to the Miami Herald about his future with the team and his thoughts on retirement during team a practice session at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, February 21, 2018.
Miami Herald Staff
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade has been called a calming influence on younger teammates by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Wade spoke on the subject with the media after practice on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the Dwayne Wade's calming influence on the team during the team's first practice post All-Star game at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.