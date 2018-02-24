Photo Gallery: Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Feb. 24, 2018

Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside wears the "MSD" on his jersey in honor of the 17 victims killed in the Majory Stoneman Douglas HS shooting spree on February 14th. Whiteside charges Memphis Grizzlies Dillon Brooks in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, February 24, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Justise Winslow wrestles with Memphis Grizzlies Mario Chalmers for the ball in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, February 24, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson puts in a layup as Memphis Grizzlies Ivan Rabb defends in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, February 24, 2018.
Miami Heat Josh Richardson dunks the ball in the second quarter as they play the Memphis Grizzlies at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, February 24, 2018.
