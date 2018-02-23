Heat rookie named in report detailing probe into potential NCAA violations

A report released Friday by Yahoo! Sports detailing the FBI’s investigation into corruption in men’s college basketball named at least 25 current and former players potentially linked to impermissible benefits.
One of those named is Miami Heat rookie center Bam Adebayo, who played at the University of Kentucky during the 2016-17 season.
The report identifies players from numerous prominent schools such as Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, Michigan State, Kansas, USC and Texas.
Detailed in the report are recruiting expenditures made by former NBA agent Andy Miller, his former associate Christian Dawkins and his agency, ASM Sports, with expense reports and balance sheets that list cash advances, as well as entertainment and travel expenses for high school and college prospects and their families.
The document lists Adebayo as having received a $36,500 payment, which is listed as “bad loan.” Adebayo never signed with ASM Sports.
The Heat said Adebayo declined to comment on the matter during the team’s pregame shootaround at the Smoothie King Center before its game against the Pelicans.
The Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra also declined to comment.
"Bam is very mature and is beyond his years and his age," said Spoelstra when asked if there were any concerns Adebayo would be distracted by the attention drawn by the report.
The report names current NCAA stars such as Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Duke’s Wendell Carter as well as stars such as Adebayo.
The Heat drafted Adebayo with the 14th pick in last year’s draft.
Adebayo, 20, was one of three Kentucky players drafted with the top 14 picks, along with point guard De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings — 5th) and shooting guard Malik Monk (Charlotte Hornets — 11th).
Adebayo, who is averaging 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his first NBA season with the Heat, said he went back to Kentucky during the All-Star break this past week and worked out with assistant coach and former UK teammate Wenyen Gabriel.
Adebayo was asked after practice about the University of Louisville being forced to vacate its 2013 national championship.
“That’s sad,” Adebayo said. “Those players really worked hard for it. But the NCAA says what they want and do what they want.”
