Miami Heat rookie Bam Adebayo was among several former college basketball players named in a report released Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, by Yahoo! Sports detailing an FBI probe into potential NCAA recruiting violations.
Miami Heat rookie Bam Adebayo was among several former college basketball players named in a report released Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, by Yahoo! Sports detailing an FBI probe into potential NCAA recruiting violations. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat rookie Bam Adebayo was among several former college basketball players named in a report released Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, by Yahoo! Sports detailing an FBI probe into potential NCAA recruiting violations. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Heat

Heat rookie named in report detailing probe into potential NCAA violations

By Andre C. Fernandez And Manny Navarro

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

February 23, 2018 10:05 AM

A report released Friday by Yahoo! Sports detailing the FBI’s investigation into corruption in men’s college basketball named at least 25 current and former players potentially linked to impermissible benefits.

One of those named is Miami Heat rookie center Bam Adebayo, who played at the University of Kentucky during the 2016-17 season.

The report identifies players from numerous prominent schools such as Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, Michigan State, Kansas, USC and Texas.

Detailed in the report are recruiting expenditures made by former NBA agent Andy Miller, his former associate Christian Dawkins and his agency, ASM Sports, with expense reports and balance sheets that list cash advances, as well as entertainment and travel expenses for high school and college prospects and their families.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The document lists Adebayo as having received a $36,500 payment, which is listed as “bad loan.” Adebayo never signed with ASM Sports.

The Heat said Adebayo declined to comment on the matter during the team’s pregame shootaround at the Smoothie King Center before its game against the Pelicans.

The Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra also declined to comment.

"Bam is very mature and is beyond his years and his age," said Spoelstra when asked if there were any concerns Adebayo would be distracted by the attention drawn by the report.

The report names current NCAA stars such as Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Duke’s Wendell Carter as well as stars such as Adebayo.

More Videos

Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra declined to comment on Bam Adebayo 1:29

Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra declined to comment on Bam Adebayo

Pause
Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims 1:44

Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims

Dwyane Wade talks his calming influence on teammates 0:52

Dwyane Wade talks his calming influence on teammates

Rodney McGruder talks about his return 0:55

Rodney McGruder talks about his return

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade talks about the playoffs 1:01

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade talks about the playoffs

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks on the school shooting in Parkland 1:38

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks on the school shooting in Parkland

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade 0:44

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade

Goran Dragic talks about his All-Star experience 3:05

Goran Dragic talks about his All-Star experience

Dwyane Wade talks about first practice since rejoining the Miami Heat 1:49

Dwyane Wade talks about first practice since rejoining the Miami Heat

Heat's Whiteside talks about playing with Dwyane Wade 0:30

Heat's Whiteside talks about playing with Dwyane Wade

Heat rookie Bam Adebayo talks about the one-and-done rule on Nov. 17, 2017. Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com

The Heat drafted Adebayo with the 14th pick in last year’s draft.

Adebayo, 20, was one of three Kentucky players drafted with the top 14 picks, along with point guard De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings — 5th) and shooting guard Malik Monk (Charlotte Hornets — 11th).

Adebayo, who is averaging 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his first NBA season with the Heat, said he went back to Kentucky during the All-Star break this past week and worked out with assistant coach and former UK teammate Wenyen Gabriel.

Adebayo was asked after practice about the University of Louisville being forced to vacate its 2013 national championship.

“That’s sad,” Adebayo said. “Those players really worked hard for it. But the NCAA says what they want and do what they want.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra declined to comment on Bam Adebayo 1:29

Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra declined to comment on Bam Adebayo

Pause
Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims 1:44

Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims

Dwyane Wade talks his calming influence on teammates 0:52

Dwyane Wade talks his calming influence on teammates

Rodney McGruder talks about his return 0:55

Rodney McGruder talks about his return

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade talks about the playoffs 1:01

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade talks about the playoffs

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks on the school shooting in Parkland 1:38

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks on the school shooting in Parkland

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade 0:44

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade

Goran Dragic talks about his All-Star experience 3:05

Goran Dragic talks about his All-Star experience

Dwyane Wade talks about first practice since rejoining the Miami Heat 1:49

Dwyane Wade talks about first practice since rejoining the Miami Heat

Heat's Whiteside talks about playing with Dwyane Wade 0:30

Heat's Whiteside talks about playing with Dwyane Wade

Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra declined to comment on Bam Adebayo

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats