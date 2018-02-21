Dwyane Wade talks his calming influence on teammates
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade has been called a calming influence on younger teammates by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Wade spoke on the subject with the media after practice on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
More Videos
0:52
Dwyane Wade talks his calming influence on teammates
0:55
Rodney McGruder talks about his return
1:01
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade talks about the playoffs
1:38
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks on the school shooting in Parkland
0:44
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade
3:05
Goran Dragic talks about his All-Star experience
1:49
Dwyane Wade talks about first practice since rejoining the Miami Heat
0:30
Heat's Whiteside talks about playing with Dwyane Wade
2:10
Dwyane Wade talks about his first game back with the Miami Heat
0:51
Coach Spoelstra talks about Dwyane Wade's return to the Miami Heat
0:57
Fans share their excitement for Dwyane Wade's return to Miami
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the Dwayne Wade's calming influence on the team during the team's first practice post All-Star game at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.