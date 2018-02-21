More Videos

Dwyane Wade talks his calming influence on teammates

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade has been called a calming influence on younger teammates by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Wade spoke on the subject with the media after practice on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the Dwayne Wade's calming influence on the team during the team's first practice post All-Star game at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.

Wade on his role with the Heat

Miami Heat

Wade on his role with the Heat

Here is what Wade, 36, said in a press conference Friday morning in his first day back with the Miami Heat since be acquired in a trade from Cleveland before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Wade on his new glasses

Miami Heat

Wade on his new glasses

Here is what Wade, 36, said in a press conference Friday morning in his first day back with the Miami Heat since be acquired in a trade from Cleveland before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.