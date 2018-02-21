Miami Heat honors Stoneman Douglas community with uniform change

Miami Heat players, still shaken by last week’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shootings, plan to wear patches on their uniforms to honor the 17 students and teachers who lost their lives on Valentines’ Day.
The design isn’t complete, WPLG reports, but the Heat expects to have the patches ready and on their jerseys for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
The patches will remain on the players’ uniforms for the rest of the season.
Never miss a local story.
The move follows Wednesday’s announcement that Major League Baseball has issued a tribute hat to the Parkland school victims that all 30 teams will wear during spring training games this weekend.
Last week, Heat players and Coach Erik Spoelstra spoke in support of the families.
Before tonight's game in Philadelphia Erik Spoelstra spoke on the tragic event at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. pic.twitter.com/kriSfI5vDS— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 15, 2018
“Anytime something that happens anywhere in the world, it’s sad,” guard Dwyane Wade told the Miami Herald last Wednesday. Wade has a son attending American Heritage School in Plantation.
“I think as a parent you always fear for your kids leaving the house period but one of the safest places is school,” Wade said. “The families that have been affected by this incident, our prayers go out to them. It’s so unfortunate.”
Follow @HowardCohen
Comments