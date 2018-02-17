Former Heat star Ray Allen among 13 finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame

Ray Allen, who buried arguably the most famous shot in Heat history in Game 6 of 2013 NBA Finals, was named among 13 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday morning.
Allen, who spent two seasons with the Heat and won his second NBA title in Miami, had an 18-year NBA career and was selected as an All-Star 10 times (2000-2002, 2004-2009, 2011). He remains the NBA career leader in three-point field goals made (2,973) and is ranked sixth on the all-time free throw percentage list (.894).
The Class of 2018 will be announced on March 31 at a news conference in San Antonio prior to the NCAA Men’s Final Four.
This year’s list includes six first-time finalists: Allen, two-time NCAA champion Grant Hill, 10-time NBA All-Star Jason Kidd, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, three-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Smith and four-time WNBA champion Tina Thompson.
Previous finalists included again this year for consideration are four-time NBA All-Star Maurice Cheeks; the only coach in NCAA history to be named Conference Coach of the Year in four different conferences, former coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell; 28-year NBA referee Hugh Evans; two-time NCAA national championship coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey; two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich; five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber; and 10-time AAU national champions Wayland Baptist University.
