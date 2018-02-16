Dwyane Wade’s latest accomplishment: Producing a documentary

In addition to NBA All-Star, NBA champion and face of the Miami Heat franchise, Dwyane Wade has another title to add to his résumé: Executive producer.

Wade hosted a screening of his Fox Sports Films documentary “A Shot in the Dark” in Los Angeles on Thursday. The film will premiere on Fox Sports on Feb. 24.

Last night in LA @DwyaneWade hosted a screening of the Fox Sports Films documentary. Look for the premiere Feb. 24! pic.twitter.com/pSEzIcqDu9 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 16, 2018

The documentary focuses on the basketball team at Orr Academy in Wade’s hometown of Chicago. A two-minute trailer released by Fox Sports gives a quick overview of the program and the city, contrasting the players’ success on the court with the daily struggles they face as they try to make the most of their lives in a community filled with violence. A gunshot can be heard in the background at one point as coach Lou Adams describes the rough area.

Adams, whose in-your-face, no-nonsense persona is on full display in the preview, said “40 boys on my team don’t have fathers, 40 guys that depend on me every day.”

“I’m so proud of him that he put himself out there, and the reception to this film has been unbelievable,” Gabrielle Union, Wade’s wife, said in a video posted on the Miami Heat’s Twitter account. “The issues that they tackle head-on in this film are so important to the community that he grew up in. I’m really, really proud of him.”

Wade produced the documentary with Chance the Rapper, a fellow Chicago native.

“For these young men to be able to give up some personal, private things in life to allow us to tell the story of overcoming, to tell the story of a lot of kids in the inner city that we all had the same story, to better bring it to life on the big screen, with myself and Chance being behind it, I think it’s going to be something cool for the inner city of Chicago,” Wade said.