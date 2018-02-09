‘He belongs in Miami’: Dwyane Wade fans take to social media to celebrate his #R3TURN

The crowd at AmericanAirlines Arena went nuts when Dwyane Wade finally checked into the game on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

People on social media had plenty to say as well about Wade’s Heat return — or #R3TURN as it was trademarked on Twitter. Comments ranged from thoughts on Wade stepping onto the court for the first time Friday to his lobs that turned into dunks to his three-point basket for his first points back in a Heat jersey to his crucial block in the final minute of the 91-85 win to reminiscing about the first 13 years of Wade’s career in Miami and all the memories that came from it.

Here are the highlights of what people said on social media:

Not necessarily a Miami fan. I’m a @DwyaneWade fan, and he belongs in Miami. Welcome back #DWade #R3TURN — Tyler Mikell (@TylerMikell) February 10, 2018

Dwyane Wade coming out made me emotional. Something about his success is tied to my childhood and I love watching that man play basketball. — john (@JohnnyUveges) February 10, 2018

Love that ovation for Dwyane Wade in Miami. He is the greatest Heat player. — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) February 10, 2018

Watching Dwyane Wade check in and play in a Heat jersey again has me in tears bruhh — Chanel May-Thomas (@Chanel_may03) February 10, 2018

Borderline criminal the didn’t start him for the #R3TURN but nonetheless couldn’t be happier to see flash back in a @MiamiHEAT jersey. Just feels right — Sean Connor (@sean___connor) February 10, 2018

BEST SHOT BLOCKING GUARD OF ALL-TIME. DWYANE. WADE. — J.P. Gilbert (@jpgilbert) February 10, 2018

Anyone who thinks that Dwyane Wade no longer has value is wrong. That block may have just won them the game — Josh Kolic (@josh_kolic) February 10, 2018