Photo gallery: Bucks at Heat | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade reacts after scoring his first basket of the NBA basketball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
The Heat’s Hassan Whiteside, left, Udonis Haslem, center, and Dwyane Wade mingle on the court in front of sell-out crowd before the start of Miami’s game against Milwaukee on Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade goes to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks John Henson during the second quarter of a game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade on the bench as fans smile after his return to the Heat as they prepare to play the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmricanAirline Arena in Miami, Florida, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade shoots the ball in the first quarter as they play the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmricanAirline Arena in Miami, Florida, Feb. 9, 2018.
Shaquille and Trisha Maldonado made the trek from Orlando when they heard the news that Dwyane Wade had rejoined the Heat after being traded by the Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon.
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade cheers from the bench in the first quarter after a Heat basket as they play the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami, Florida, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade looks on during the first quarter of the NBA basketball against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade blocks a shot against Milwaukee Bucks gurad Eric Bledsoe during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat fans show their support as Heat guard Dwyane Wade enter the game during the first quarter of the NBA basketball against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat fans Dennis Wood and his son Brandon Wood talks with the Miami Herald reporter Andre Fernandez before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat fans Monique Quillet and his brother Jonathan Quillet pose for the picture before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade hugs his son Zaire after they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 91-85 in a NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade on the court during player introductions as they prepare to play the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmricanAirline Arena in Miami, Florida, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade runs onto the court before the start of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat Dwayne Wade shoots a three-pointer for his first points after returning to the Heat as Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton at the AmricanAirline Arena in Miami, Florida, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade reaches for the ball as he defends Milwaukee Bucks Eric Bledsoe in the first period at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami, Florida, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade takes the court for the first time after returning to the Heat as they play the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmricanAirline Arena in Miami, Florida, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade practice before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade practice alongside assistant coach Chris Quinn before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat Xtreme team showing their support during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade reacts after blocking a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade congratulate teammate Wayne Ellington after hitting a three pointer during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against Milwaukee Bucks guard at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat player James Johnson (16), Bam Adebayo (13), Tyler Johnson (8) and Josh Richardson (0) congratulate Dwyane Wade after they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 91-85 in a NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade hugs his son Zion after they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 91-85 in a NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts after a play during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside pass the ball to his teammate Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
