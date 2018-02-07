Photo gallery: Houston Rockets at Miami Heat | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic shoots over Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden blocks a shot against Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green blocks a shot against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shoots over Houston Rockets center Clint Capela during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives against Houston Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson pass the ball against Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul #3 talks with teammate James Harden #13 as Clint Capela #15 shoots a free throw during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
