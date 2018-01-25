Photo gallery: Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat | Thurs., Jan. 25, 2018

Heat guard Goran Dragic drives to the basket against Kings’ center Willie Cauley-Stein, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket against Kings' guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat guard Wayne Ellington drives to the basket in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat James Johnson drives to the basket against Kings' forward Zach Randolph in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat guard Wayne Ellington flies to the basket against Kings' guard Buddy Hield, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat guard Wayne Ellington shoots to the basket over Kings' center Kosta Koufos, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat guard Josh Richardson shoots to the basket over Kings' guard Garrett Temple, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat center Bam Abedayo dunks over Kings' forward Skal Labissiere, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat forward Justise Winslow shoots to the basket over Kings' guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat dancers performed in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat forward Kelly Olynyk goes to the basket chased by Kings' forward Skal Labissiere, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Miami Heat president Pat Riley during the third quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
From left- Heat Wayne Ellington, James Johnson and Hassan Whiteside walked to the bench during a time out in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Miami heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and guard Josh Richardson react in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat forward Justise Winslow reacts after scoring in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts after been called at fault in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts after falling down in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts at the bench after falling down in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Heat forward James Johnson falls down as he loses the ball to Kings' guard De'Aaron Fox, in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
From left- Heat Bam Abedayo, James Johnson and Goran Dragic couldn't avoid the winning dunk by Kings' guard De'Aaron Fox, with less than a second left of the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
