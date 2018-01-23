Miami Heat do not have player selected among All-Star reserves

The Miami Heat have the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference, but they do not have an All-Star yet again this season.

No Heat players were among the seven East reserves selected by the coaches to play in the Feb. 18 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Those who were selected: Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, Wizards guards Bradley Beal and John Wall, Cavs forward Kevin Love, Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis, Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Celtics forward Al Horford.

The East starters, previously announced, include Sixers center Joel Embiid, Cavs forward LeBron James, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan.

The only teams with a better record than Miami (27-20) in the East are Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.

TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas listed Dragic among his All-Star reserves. He said he thought the Heat deserved representation being among the top four teams in the East.

Truth be told, Heat point guard Goran Dragic, arguably Miami’s best candidate considering he leads the team with 17.3 points and 4.9 assists per game, was hardly disappointed. Dragic, 31, said two weeks ago before a win in Toronto he would “rather have vacation” with his family than play in the All-Star Game.

He followed up that statement by posting an emoji of a beach shortly before the news of his All-Star snub broke Tuesday night.

“I don’t care about that anymore,” Dragic said before the Heat won in Toronto Jan. 9 of his pursuit of being named an All-Star in the league. “I already deserved it and didn’t get it [when I was in Phoenix]. I’m fine with that. It’s not like I’m going to follow this all the time. I’m still going to do my job. I’m still going to try to be the best player I can. If that doesn't end up with the All-Star game, I’m fine with that.”

The Western Conference reserves selected were Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, Warriors guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green, T’Wolves swingman Jimmy Butler, Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge and T’Wolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns.

They joined the Western Conference starters which included Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins and forward Anthony Davis and Rockets guard James Harden.

Under the NBA’s new All-Star roster selection process, James and Curry, who were named team captains after receiving the most fan votes among Eastern and Western Conference players, will draft their All-Star Game teammates regardless of conference affiliation. The final All-Star rosters – once selected by Curry and James – will be revealed on Thursday.

Dragic is surely looking forward to some time off.

“I think that's a good thing, a couple days off,” Dragic said two weeks ago in Toronto. “Especially the season, it’s a long season, a lot of days. Especially for me, all summer I was busy. Those few days mean a lot to me. Of course if I would be selected, I would go. Of course. But I think a couple more days off helps everybody in the league.”