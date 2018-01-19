Heat goes cold and big lead slips away in loss to the Nets

The Heat started its recent surge following an embarrassing loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Everything was pointing toward the Heat earning some payback heading into the second half.

But an ice-cold shooting stretch during which Miami missed 12 consecutive shots and 16 of 17 allowed the host Nets to erase a 16-point deficit and eventually come back to beat the Heat 101-95 Friday night at the Barclays Center.

DeMarre Carroll led the Nets (17-29), who throttled the Heat 111-87 on Dec. 29 at AmericanAirlines Arena, with a career-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting as Brooklyn shot 47.4 percent overall.

Trailing 64-48, the Nets went on a 14-0 run and outscored Miami 26-8 to take the lead with 8:57 left in the fourth.

Hassan Whiteside had one of his best games since returning from his left knee bone bruise, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

But it wasn’t enough as the Heat couldn’t slow the Nets down the stretch even after Whiteside re-entered the game with 7:38 left and immediately blocked a shot and later gave the Heat the lead at 83-81.

Spencer Dinwiddie twice drove right through the Heat’s interior defense for key buckets late that helped put the game away.

Goran Dragic finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk each had 12 points.

Without Tyler Johnson for the second game in a row, the Heat struggled at the shooting guard position. Derrick Jones Jr. got his second consecutive start, but missed all four shots he took in 17 minutes played.

Wayne Ellington finished with 10 points, but went 4 of 11 from the field and 2 of 7 from three-point range.