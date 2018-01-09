Punches thrown, players ejected in Heat-Raptors game

Punches were thrown and players for the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors were ejected Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre.

The Heat’s James Johnson, 30, and the Raptors’ Serge Ibaka, 28, came to blows with seven minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter. It started as both players were fighting for position in the paint away from the ball and hand-fighting began.

Johnson, listed at 6-8, 240, threw a strong forearm at Ibaka’s neck. The Raptors’ 6-10, 235-pound power forward then swung his right fist at Johnson. They were eventually separated.

James Johnson vs. Serge Ibaka, Winner: Draw! pic.twitter.com/YO7wLMXJ9E — Floyd Maywobther Jr. (@World_Wide_Wob) January 10, 2018

After the incident was reviewed both players were given double technical fouls and ejected.

It was Johnson’s third career ejection. He had two with the Heat last season. It was Ibaka’s fifth career ejection.

The NBA will review the incident and if its determined both players threw punches they’ll both be suspended at least one additional game.

The Heat, which lost starting shooting guard Tyler Johnson to a left shoulder strain a couple hours before Tuesday’s tip-off and have several other rotation players out with injury, play Wednesday night in Indiana.