Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (24) tries to drive past Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Toronto.
Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (24) tries to drive past Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Toronto. Nathan Denette AP
Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (24) tries to drive past Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Toronto. Nathan Denette AP

Miami Heat

Punches thrown, players ejected in Heat-Raptors game

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

January 09, 2018 09:24 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

TORONTO

Punches were thrown and players for the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors were ejected Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre.

The Heat’s James Johnson, 30, and the Raptors’ Serge Ibaka, 28, came to blows with seven minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter. It started as both players were fighting for position in the paint away from the ball and hand-fighting began.

Johnson, listed at 6-8, 240, threw a strong forearm at Ibaka’s neck. The Raptors’ 6-10, 235-pound power forward then swung his right fist at Johnson. They were eventually separated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the incident was reviewed both players were given double technical fouls and ejected.

It was Johnson’s third career ejection. He had two with the Heat last season. It was Ibaka’s fifth career ejection.

The NBA will review the incident and if its determined both players threw punches they’ll both be suspended at least one additional game.

The Heat, which lost starting shooting guard Tyler Johnson to a left shoulder strain a couple hours before Tuesday’s tip-off and have several other rotation players out with injury, play Wednesday night in Indiana.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tyler Johnson on his strained left shoulder

    The Heat’s Tyler Johnson, who had made 10 consecutive starts in the absence of Goran Dragic and then Dion Waiters, was scratched from Miami’s starting lineup shortly before tip-off with a left shoulder strain.

Tyler Johnson on his strained left shoulder

Tyler Johnson on his strained left shoulder 1:31

Tyler Johnson on his strained left shoulder
Ellington on 3-point contest, Heat’s 16-7 record in clutch games 1:43

Ellington on 3-point contest, Heat’s 16-7 record in clutch games
Hassan Whiteside after Heat’s win over the Jazz on Sunday 1:39

Hassan Whiteside after Heat’s win over the Jazz on Sunday

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats