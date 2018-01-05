Heat beats Knicks 107-103 in OT thriller, match season’s longest win streak at three

Toss out that old Knicks tape.

The Miami Heat, embarrassed by New York at the end of November in Madison Square Garden, avenged their most lopsided loss of the season Friday night by winning a 107-103 overtime thriller over their longtime rivals.

Wayne Ellington led Miami (21-17) with 24 points and made six of a franchise-record 16 three-point attempts. Miami set a new franchise-record for three-pointers attempted, making 12 of 42.

Goran Dragic had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists and Josh Richardson added 18 points and made six big free throws late in regulation and in overtime. Kelly Olynyk had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.

Miami led 75-71 entering the fourth quarter, but missed its first seven shots and fell behind 86-80 when Michael Beasley tipped in a missed free throw with 6:23 remaining. But the Heat rallied and led 97-94 before Doug McDermott sent the game to overtime with a corner three-pointer with 1.1 seconds to play.

New York, which outrebounded the Heat 52-31 and shot 60.3 percent in their 115-86 win on Nov. 29, lost the rebounding battle 44-39 and was held to 48.8 percent shooting on Friday.

Courtney Lee led New York (18-21) with 24 points and Beasley scored 13 of his 20 points after the third quarter.

Heat starting center Hassan Whiteside scored 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter, but played only 23 minutes and didn’t return to action after exiting with 4:01 left in the third quarter.