Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson drives the ball past New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis in the first quarter at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, January 5, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson drives the ball past New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis in the first quarter at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, January 5, 2018. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson drives the ball past New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis in the first quarter at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, January 5, 2018. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Heat

Heat beats Knicks 107-103 in OT thriller, match season’s longest win streak at three

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

January 05, 2018 10:47 PM

Toss out that old Knicks tape.

The Miami Heat, embarrassed by New York at the end of November in Madison Square Garden, avenged their most lopsided loss of the season Friday night by winning a 107-103 overtime thriller over their longtime rivals.

Wayne Ellington led Miami (21-17) with 24 points and made six of a franchise-record 16 three-point attempts. Miami set a new franchise-record for three-pointers attempted, making 12 of 42.

Goran Dragic had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists and Josh Richardson added 18 points and made six big free throws late in regulation and in overtime. Kelly Olynyk had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miami led 75-71 entering the fourth quarter, but missed its first seven shots and fell behind 86-80 when Michael Beasley tipped in a missed free throw with 6:23 remaining. But the Heat rallied and led 97-94 before Doug McDermott sent the game to overtime with a corner three-pointer with 1.1 seconds to play.

New York, which outrebounded the Heat 52-31 and shot 60.3 percent in their 115-86 win on Nov. 29, lost the rebounding battle 44-39 and was held to 48.8 percent shooting on Friday.

Courtney Lee led New York (18-21) with 24 points and Beasley scored 13 of his 20 points after the third quarter.

Heat starting center Hassan Whiteside scored 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter, but played only 23 minutes and didn’t return to action after exiting with 4:01 left in the third quarter.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

James Johnson had 16 points as he returned for game against Detroit Pistons 1:24

James Johnson had 16 points as he returned for game against Detroit Pistons

Pause
Goran Dragic discusses Miami Heat’s win over Detroit Pistons 2:00

Goran Dragic discusses Miami Heat’s win over Detroit Pistons

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic 2:55

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic

Hassan Whiteside on adjusting to offensive changes 2:44

Hassan Whiteside on adjusting to offensive changes

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks Whiteside injury 2:05

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks Whiteside injury

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself 3:22

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:53

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

  • Goran Dragic after Heat’s OT win over Knicks

    The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks on Jan. 5, 2018.

Goran Dragic after Heat’s OT win over Knicks

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats