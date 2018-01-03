Photo gallery: Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018

Miami Heat Goran Dragic (7) and Kelly Olynyk (9) celebrate an Olynyk basket at the end of the game that help defeat the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2018.
Charles Trainor Jr.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Kelly Olynk (9) looks to the basket around Detroit Pistons Luke Kennard (5) in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2018.
Charles Trainor Jr.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Tyler Johnson (8) dunks the ball in the first quarter as they play the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2018.
Charles Trainor Jr.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat James Johnson (16) gets blocked by Detroit Piston Boban Marjanovic (51) in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2018.
Charles Trainor Jr.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Tyler Johnson (8) dunks the ball in the first quarter as they play the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2018.
Charles Trainor Jr.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Goran Dragic (7) leaps to the basket past Detroit Pistons Eric Moreland (25) and Ish Smith (14) in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2018.
Charles Trainor Jr.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Josh Richardson (0) drives to the basket as he is guarded by Detroit Pistons Tobias Harris (34) in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2018.
Charles Trainor Jr.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside (21) is guarded by Detroit Pistons Avery Bradley (22) and Boban Marjanovic (51) in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2018.
Charles Trainor Jr.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Josh Richardson (0) throws the ball around Detroit Pistons Boban Marjanovic (51) in he first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2018.
Charles Trainor Jr.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks the ball in the first quarter as they play the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2018.
Charles Trainor Jr.
ctrainor@miamiherald.com